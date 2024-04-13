Waldichuk (elbow) threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen Friday, the Associated Press reports.
It's the second bullpen session for Waldichuk this week, as the left-hander continues a deliberate but setback-free throwing program. The left-hander could be deemed ready to face live hitters after Friday's session, although how he recovers over the weekend from the activity will likely be the final determinant if he progresses to the next step.
More News
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Encouraging bullpen Monday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Progress encouraging•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Opens season on 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Ready to throw•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Likely to miss start of season•