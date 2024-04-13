Waldichuk (elbow) threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen Friday, the Associated Press reports.

It's the second bullpen session for Waldichuk this week, as the left-hander continues a deliberate but setback-free throwing program. The left-hander could be deemed ready to face live hitters after Friday's session, although how he recovers over the weekend from the activity will likely be the final determinant if he progresses to the next step.