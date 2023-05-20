Waldichuk (1-3) took the loss Friday versus the Astros, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings.

Waldichuk has suddenly had trouble with walks, issuing 16 of them over 15 innings across his last three starts. That's combined with an already level of performance to see him surrender at least three runs in five straight outings. For the season, the 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 39:28 K:BB through 46 innings through nine starts. Waldichuk is lined up for a road start in Seattle next week.