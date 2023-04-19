Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing zero runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Waldichuk still finds himself winless on the season despite throwing five scoreless innings against Chicago, his best start of the year by far at this point. The 25-year-old southpaw is still finding his footing in his first full season as a big leaguer, but this outing shows promise. The San Diego native still has a less than desirable 7.65 ERA on the year, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to decrease that, starting with an away tilt against the Angels next week.