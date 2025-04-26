Waldichuk (elbow) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday.
Waldichuk is expected to mix in fastballs and changeups during his upcoming mound session. He's been throwing bullpens since early March as the most recent step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and it's still unclear when he might be cleared to face live hitters.
