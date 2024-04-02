Waldichuk (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.comreports.

Wednesday will be Waldichuk's first time throwing off a mound since undergoing surgery in October to address a sprained UCL and damaged flexor tendon in his left elbow. He's slated to throw 25 pitches during his first bullpen session and will certainly require more sessions in order to build up to a typical starter's workload.