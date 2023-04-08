Waldichuk (0-2) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks over three innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rays.

The rookie southpaw coughed up four homers in the ugly start, including Isaac Paredes' grand slam in the second inning. Waldichuk has been hammered for 14 runs (seven homers) through just 8.2 frames to start the year. He forced seven whiffs, including five via the fastball. He's lined up for a start in Baltimore next week.