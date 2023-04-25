Waldichuk allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 frames during Monday's win over the Angels. He stuck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Through five innings, Waldichuk allowed just a pair of solo homers to Brandon Drury and Chad Wallach. The Angels then broke through with a five-run sixth, including three runs being charged to Waldichuk. He's given up at least five runs in three of his first five outings in 2023, resulting in a 7.82 ERA and an 18:11 K:BB through 25.1 frames. Waldichuk forced just four whiffs, his lowest total of the year. The 25-year-old is currently lined up to face the Reds at home this weekend.