Waldichuk served as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, firing 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

Waldichuk's mostly sharp performance saw him pound 20 of his 27 pitches in for strikes and set the table effectively for bulk reliever Luis Medina, who followed with 4.1 frames of one-run ball. Waldichuk appears to be finding his groove as a multi-role reliever, now having pitched to a 1.69 ERA and not allowing a home run over the 10.2 innings covering his last five appearances. However, control remains a persistent issue, as the southpaw also owns a 1.69 WHIP during the same span thanks in large part to a 5.9 BB/9.