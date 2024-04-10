Waldichuk (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday that went off without any setbacks, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay remarked that "so far everything is going in the right direction for Kenny," adding the left-hander continues to feel good during his ramp-up process. While Waldichuk continues without a timetable for return, he may only need another bullpen session or two before progressing to facing live hitters.