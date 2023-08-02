Waldichuk (2-7) allowed four runs on a hit, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Waldichuk got through the order once without trouble, but the Dodgers rallied in the fourth inning. He's failed to complete five innings in any appearance since May 19, whether working as a starter or a reliever. The southpaw is now at a 6.52 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 89:54 K:BB through 88.1 innings over 25 appearances (14 starts). Waldichuk is tentatively projected for a difficult home outing versus the Rangers next week.