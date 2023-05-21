Waldichuk, who exited Friday's loss to the Astros with a mild calf strain, was feeling better Saturday and could make his next scheduled start Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

The southpaw's sixth-inning exit came after he'd already allowed four runs in five hits and five walks, so he may not have been long for the night at that point anyhow. However, Waldichuk did indeed suffer a strain, but manager Mark Kotsay was optimistic enough about the pitcher's overnight improvement to leave open the possibility he'd have a chance to toe the rubber when next scheduled, Wednesday night on the road against the Mariners.