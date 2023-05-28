Waldichuk is scheduled to serve as the Athletics' opener in front of primary pitcher Luis Medina in Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk worked as a bulk reliever in his last appearance Wednesday in Seattle, but he looks like he could be in line for a lighter innings count Sunday while he pitches on three days' rest ahead of Luis Medina, who is making his usual turn through the rotation. The Athletics haven't indicated that Waldichuk's usage as an opener will foreshadow a move to the bullpen, but it could be a possibility for the young left-hander, who has been shelled to the tune of a 7.40 ERA and 1.97 WHIP through his first 10 outings of the season.