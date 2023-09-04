Waldichuk will start for the Athletics on Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk had seemed to be lined up for Monday's start, but the A's will push him back a day with Luis Medina (blister) coming off the injured list to start Monday. The left-hander has collected a 5.92 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 114:64 K:BB over 114 innings for Oakland this season.