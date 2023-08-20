Waldichuk allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Saturday.

Given the quality of opponent, Waldichuk did well to limit the damage to solo home runs by Austin Hays and James McCann in the fourth inning. Waldichuk has been steady in his last three outings, allowing five runs, 17 hits and five walks with 19 strikeouts over 16.2 innings. He's now at a 5.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 107:59 K:BB through 105 innings over 28 appearances (17 starts) this year. The left-hander is projected for a road outing versus the White Sox in his next start.