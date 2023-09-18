Waldichuk (3-8) took the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing six runs on nine hits in four innings. He struck out two.

Waldichuk entered Sunday's action allowing just one run over his last 16 innings but was taken for a ride Sunday. His nine hits allowed tied for the most he's given up in any outing this season and it was his fourth time allowing six runs or more in an appearance. He came on in relief of Joe Boyle in the fourth quickly gave up two runs and wound up ending his day serving up a two-run homer to Juan Soto. It's been a rough campaign for Waldichuk, who now sits at a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 122:68 K:BB in 130 innings. It's possible he could work in a tandem again with Boyle which would likely come in the weekend series against the Tigers.