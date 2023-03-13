Waldichuk has allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and seven walks while recording four strikeouts across six innings over three Cactus League appearances (two starts).

Waldichuk has made a less than convincing case for a rotation spot this spring, as his line through three outings clearly indicates. Two of the nine hits the southpaw has conceded have left the yard as well, but Waldichuk, who posted a 2-2 record, 4.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across his first seven big-league starts at the tail end of last season, should still have at least a couple more Cactus League opportunities to right the ship before Opening Day.