Waldichuk (3-7) earned the win as Oakland's primary pitcher Monday, allowing one walk and striking out three batters over six scoreless and hitless innings against Houston.

Mason Miller worked as the Athletics' opener and held the Astros scoreless while tossing 45 pitches over two frames. Waldichuk followed and was even more impressive, allowing just two baserunners -- one on a hit-by-pitch and the other on a walk -- across six sterling innings. The southpaw didn't get credited with a quality start since he entered in the third frame, but he did nab his first victory since July 5. Waldichuk has been making a strong impression of late, allowing just one run over his past three outings covering 16 innings. He's posted a poor 9:9 K:BB but has given up just six hits over that stretch.