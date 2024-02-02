Athletics general manager David Forst said Friday that Waldichuk (elbow) likely won't be ready for the start of the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk underwent surgery in October to repair the damage done to his left UCL and flexor during his final start in 2023. Forst didn't specify a timeline for Waldichuk, so it remains unclear when the 26-year-old southpaw will be able to return to Oakland's rotation. Last year, Waldichuk put up a 5.36 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 141 innings -- his highest workload in a season since he was drafted in 2019.