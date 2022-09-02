Waldichuk allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Waldichuk showed promise in his big-league debut, racking up six strikeouts on the strength of 15 swinging strikes across 93 total pitches. He also showed some struggles with control, which isn't particularly surprising given that he had a 3.4 BB/9 in 95 innings between Double and Triple-A this season. Overall, it was an encouraging outing for Waldichuk, and he should have the chance to stick in the rotation for the remainder of the campaign.