Waldichuk (calf) is no longer starting for the A's on Wednesday versus the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The expectation is that he'll operate in bulk relief behind opener Austin Pruitt. It's probably a way to protect Waldichuk after he suffered a mild calf strain last Friday against the Astros. He threw a side session without issue Monday.
