Waldichuk served as the opener in Sunday's loss to the Astros, allowing an earned run on one hit over an inning while recording two strikeouts.

The left-hander almost escaped his one frame unscathed, but Yordan Alvarez got to him with a two-out solo home run to give the Astros an early lead. Waldichuk threw only 16 pitches (11 strikes), yet he may be set to work in an opener or reliever role for the time being now that Paul Blackburn (finger) is being activated from the injured list and Hogan Harris is up from Triple-A Las Vegas.