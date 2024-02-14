The Athletics placed Waldichuk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Though Waldichuk has been cleared to play catch at the outset of spring training, he'll need at least two months to complete his throwing progression and get stretched out over a multi-start rehab assignment before he's ready to make his 2024 debut for Oakland. The southpaw was shut down for most of the offseason after he underwent surgery in October to address a UCL sprain as well as flexor tendon damage in his throwing arm.