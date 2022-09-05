Waldichuk is slated to start Wednesday's home game versus Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oakland is expected to scale down to a five-man rotation during the upcoming week, but Waldichuk will maintain his spot over James Kaprielian, who was moved to the bullpen ahead of Sunday's 5-0 win over the Orioles. In his first big-league start last week following his call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Waldichuk took a no-decision in Washington while striking out six and allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks across 4.2 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Mixed bag in debut•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Called up prior to start•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: MLB debut coming Thursday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Receiving September call-up•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Headlines return for Montas•
-
Yankees' Ken Waldichuk: Dominant in first Triple-A start•