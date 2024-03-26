Waldichuk (elbow) is progressing "great" according to manager Mark Kotsay, but the left-hander remains without a timetable to begin throwing off a mound, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw appears to be nearing the back end of his recovery from October surgery for a UCL sprain and flexor tendon damage, but this report indicates he's not quite there yet. A mid-February report had indicated there was a possibility Waldichuk would be ready to throw bullpen sessions by the end of spring training, and while that hasn't come to pass, it appears Kotsay is encouraged by the pace of Waldichuk's progress and the absence of setbacks.