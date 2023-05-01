Waldichuk allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in Sunday's win against the Reds. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Waldichuk set a new season high with his seven punchouts and it's the second-best total of his MLB career. He gave up a solo home run to Nick Senzel in the second inning before getting charged with two more runs in the sixth. Waldichuk's ERA fell slightly to 7.26 with a 25:12 K:BB through six starts this season. His next outing is projected to be in Kansas City next week.