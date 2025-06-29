Waldichuk (elbow) gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over 2.1 innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

After tossing three shutout innings in his first rehab outing with Single-A Stockton on June 22, Waldichuk moved up to Triple-A for his second appearance. Though he wasn't nearly as efficient Saturday as he had been in his previous outing, Waldichuk pushed up his pitch count from 42 to 51. The Athletics appear prepared to let Waldichuk get stretched out for a starting role during his rehab assignment, but his performance will likely determine whether he enters the big-league rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Waldichuk has been on the shelf all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last May.