The Athletics plan to promote Waldichuk from Triple-A Las Vegas when the active roster expands to 28 men Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Waldichuk, who was one of four prospects the Athletics acquired from the Yankees in the Aug. 1 Frankie Montas deal, has turned in a 3.38 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while striking out 21 in 18.2 innings over his four starts at Las Vegas. At the moment, the Athletics don't have an immediate opening for Waldichuk in the rotation, but the team could move Adrian Martinez to the bullpen or to Triple-A to clear a spot for Waldichuk. It's also conceivable that the Athletics expand their rotation to six men to clear a spot for Waldichuk, who should get the chance down the stretch to audition for a full-time role with the big club in 2023.