Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and five walks over five innings against Texas. He struck out five.

Waldichuk registered a 1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the second straight start, and he's pitched six innings just once this year. The southpaw also sports a sky-high 7.02 ERA, which is not up to par for fantasy. The 25-year-old is still getting his feet wet in the majors, but managers are going to have to wait for him to develop before he can be trusted as a reliable option.