Waldichuk will open the year in the Oakland rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Waldichuk has struggled significantly this spring, recording a 9.58 ERA and 2.23 WHIP while walking more batters (eight) than he's struck out (seven). That's something to keep in mind should those struggles continue into the regular season, but for now, Waldichuk's job isn't at risk.