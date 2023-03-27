Waldichuk, who's slated to open the regular season in the starting rotation, allowed five earned runs on four hits, four walks and a wild pitch across 3.1 innings in a Bay Bridge Series exhibition loss to the Giants on Sunday. He struck out six.

Waldichuk is heading into the regular season with a worrisome spring body of work in tow, as the left-hander allowed multiple earned runs in each spring appearance and gave up four home runs across 13.2 innings. Nevertheless, with Paul Blackburn (finger) and Drew Rucinski (hamstring) both unavailable for Opening Day, Waldichuk will still have a chance to show if he can turn his fortunes around early in the campaign.