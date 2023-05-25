Waldichuk (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against Seattle. He allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven over 2.2 innings.

Oakland elected to use Austin Pruitt as an opener for Waldichuck. It didn't help, as Waldichuck was chased in the fourth inning after allowing eight of 10 batters to reach. The lefty has four appearances allowing at least four runs with just one outing surrendering two runs or less. He did pick up seven strikeouts, tied for a season high. However he is not a viable fantasy option.