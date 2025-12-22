The Athletics designated Waldichuk for assignment Monday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jeff McNeil (shoulder), who was acquired via trade. Waldichuk missed all of 2024 and the first half of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he posted an 8.65 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 64:42 K:BB across 51 innings this past season at Triple-A Las Vegas. The lefty will turn 28 in January and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, but with a career 33.9 percent strikeout rate in the minors and team control through 2029, he could draw interest via trade or waivers.