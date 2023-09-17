Waldichuk, who was originally slated for a conventional start Sunday against the Padres, will now serve as the primary pitcher behind opener Joe Boyle, who's expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, the team's official site reports.

Waldichuk served as the primary pitcher against the Astros last Sunday as well and turned in a gem of a six-inning no-hit effort. The left-hander hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in an appearance of any kind since Aug. 1, generating a 1-0 record and 1.91 ERA over the 37.2 innings covering his subsequent seven outings. Given that Waldichuk is fully stretched out for a starter's workload, he could well log 5-to-6 innings behind Boyle on Sunday.