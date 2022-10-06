Waldichuk (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Angels.

Waldichuk ended his season in impressive fashion, turning in the longest start of his career. He posted a 7.15 ERA across his first five big-league starts, but he allowed only one earned run across his final 12 frames and two starts to end the campaign on a positive note. The end result was a 4.93 ERA and 33:10 K:BB across 34.2 innings, and Waldichuk should be a strong candidate to begin the 2023 season in the Oakland rotation.