Waldichuk allowed one run on one hit and five walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Waldichuk threw just 52 of 91 pitches for strikes, and he also had a wild pitch and a balk. The inefficiency cost him a chance to pick up his first win since July 5. In his 10 outings since, he's walked multiple batters six times while limiting opponents to one run four times. Overall, he's at a 5.92 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 114:64 K:BB over 114 innings through 30 appearances (19 starts). Waldichuk is tentatively lined up for an outing at home versus the Angels this weekend, though it may be a piggyback situation with Mason Miller (elbow) potentially ready to come off the 60-day injured list.