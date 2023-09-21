Waldichuk is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Tigers in Oakland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In his most recent outing this past Sunday against the Padres, Waldichuik worked in tandem with starter Joe Boyle, with the former covering four innings to the latter's three. Both pitchers look as though they'll be part of the rotation against Detroit this weekend, as Boyle is listed as Oakland's starting pitcher for Saturday. The Athletics could change course and deploy an opening pitcher in front of Waldichuk, but either way, the 25-year-old southpaw is slated to cover the bulk of the innings Friday.