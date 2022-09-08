Waldichuk (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a hit batsman while recording two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

It was a serviceable effort against a fearsome array of bats for the young southpaw, who recorded first-pitch strikes on 14 of the 20 batters he faced across 92 pitches overall. Waldichuk's problems were essentially centered on the long ball, as he allowed a two-run home run to Vaughn Grissom in the fifth inning and conceded a solo shot to Dansby Swanson in the sixth as well before getting the hook. Waldichuk has been solid over his first two starts while pitching to a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, and he lines up to build on those performances in a turn against the Rangers on the road Tuesday.