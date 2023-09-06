Waldichuk allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Waldichuk held his own, but the Athletics' bullpen couldn't do the same in a seventh-inning collapse. This was his first scoreless effort since June 29 and his first win since July 5. Waldichuk had allowed eight runs over 14.2 innings across his three previous outings. The southpaw is at a 5.63 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 117:67 K:BB through 120 innings across 31 appearances (20 starts) this season. He's projected for a difficult road start in Houston early next week.