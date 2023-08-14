Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over five innings in an 8-7 loss against Washington. He struck out four.

Waldichuk pitched well Sunday, allowing just one run in the opening inning before blanking Washington over his final four frames. However, the A's bullpen imploded in the ninth, allowing six runs to blow a 7-2 lead and leave Waldichuk with a no-decision. The 25-year-old southpaw has held opponents to two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts though he still sports an unsightly 6.07 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB across 48.2 innings this season.