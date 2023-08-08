Waldichuk allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Monday.

Waldichuk completed six innings for the second time this year, and he earned his second quality start. The southpaw contained the damage to a two-run double from Mitch Garver in the fourth inning. Waldichuk has given up 11 runs (10 earned) over 18.2 innings across his last four outings and has a 6.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 96:55 K:BB through 94.1 innings overall. His next appearance is likely to be on the road versus the Nationals this weekend.