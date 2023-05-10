Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced Wednesday that Waldichuk will now start Friday's game against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk was originally scheduled to get the ball Thursday for the series opener, but the Athletics will shuffle around their rotation and give the left-hander an extra day of rest before his next outing. JP Sears will now get the start Saturday with Drew Rucinski working Sunday, but Oakland has yet to announce who will be on the hill for Thursday's series opener with Kotsay only saying that the team will have a starter work in that game.