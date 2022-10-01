Waldichuk allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners.

Waldichuk had some trouble in the first inning, with the lone run against him scoring on a Ty France RBI double. After that, Waldichuk didn't allow more than one baserunner in any of the next four innings before turning things over to the Athletics' bullpen. The rookie southpaw's strong effort lowered his ERA to 6.18 and his WHIP to 1.37 through 27.2 innings across six starts. He's added a 29:9 K:BB while going 1-2 in his first taste of big-league action. Waldichuk is tentatively lined up for one more start, which would be a home date against the Angels.