Waldichuk (0-2) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Astros.

Waldichuk began Sunday's matchup by retiring six of the first seven batters he faced over the first two innings of the game, but he allowed plenty of baserunners in the bottom of the third inning before being pulled with two outs in the frame. He's now given up at least three runs in each of his last three starts, and Sunday's outing marked the first time that he hasn't lasted at least 4.2 innings over his first four big-league appearances. The southpaw has posted a 7.13 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 17.2 innings over four starts with Oakland and projects to make his next start at home against the Mets on Saturday.