Waldichuk (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Waldichuk struggled in his final spring start and wasn't particularly sharp during his regular-season debut Sunday. He began the matchup by tossing three scoreless frames but gave up three home runs between the fourth and fifth innings. The southpaw got his first taste of big-league action last year and posted a 4.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 34.2 innings over seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start in Tampa Bay on Friday, but he doesn't have much fantasy value in redraft leagues at this point.