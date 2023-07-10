Waldichuk (2-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing an earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Waldichuk was tasked with preserving a 3-3 tie when he entered in the seventh inning, and he impressively generated a 1-2-3 frame by retiring the dangerous trio of Justin Turner, Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall. However, Masataka Yoshida's solo home run to lead off the eighth ultimately proved the difference in the game and saddled Waldichuk with his fourth loss in the last five decisions. The southpaw has been scuffling of late, as Sunday's stumble sends Waldichuk into the All-Star break with a 7.59 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over the 10.2 innings covering his last four appearances.