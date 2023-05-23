Waldichuk (calf) threw a side session Monday and is on track to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Waldichuk sustained a mild calf strain in his last outing Friday, but he has thrown a couple times since, and it appears he will avoid missing any action. Waldichuk faced Seattle once last season but has not done so since the current campaign began.
