Waldichuk (4-8) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Friday.

Waldichuk has two quality starts over four outings in September, and he also pitched six no-hit innings as a bulk reliever versus the Astros on Sept. 11. He's found some consistency with strong performances this month, lowering his ERA for the year to 5.29 with a 1.54 WHIP and 129:68 K:BB through 136 innings over 34 outings (21 starts). Waldichuk is likely set for one more appearance this season, which is tentatively scheduled to be on the road in Minnesota.