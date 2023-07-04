Waldichuk is expected to pitch the bulk of the innings for the Athletics on Wednesday in Detroit, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
It's possible he'll come on after an opener, but Waldichuk is in line for most of the workload against the Tigers. The left-hander has posted a 6.78 ERA over 19 appearances (11 starts) for the A's this season.
