Waldichuk will serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Austin Pruitt in Wednesday's game in Detroit, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt isn't expected to cover more than 1-to-3 innings before turning the game over to Waldichuk, who should be capable of providing Oakland with a decent amount of length after he tossed 2.2 innings in his most recent appearance out of the bullpen back on June 29. While moving between the bullpen and rotation this season, Waldichuk has compiled a 6.78 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 66.1 innings, so he won't make for an especially appealing streaming option even though his usage as a bulk reliever theoretically gives him a better chance at qualifying for a win.