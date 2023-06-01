Waldichuk pitched the seventh inning of Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one.

After pitching an inning as an opener in front of Luis Medina in his last appearance Sunday against the Astros, Waldichuk filled a more traditional relief role Wednesday for the first time all season. Though Oakland likely still views Waldichuk as a starter over the long haul, he looks as though he'll be relegated to the bullpen after logging a 7.40 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 48.2 innings over his first 10 outings of the season.